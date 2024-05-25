Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Crown Castle by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.12. 2,094,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

