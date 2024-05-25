CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Decreased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after acquiring an additional 150,898 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,482,000 after buying an additional 419,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $683,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.7 %

CRWD traded up $9.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $351.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,240. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 976.33, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $365.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

