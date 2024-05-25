Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.66 and last traded at $29.66. Approximately 4,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

Croda International Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

