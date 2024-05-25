Critical Review: NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) and NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NRG Energy has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and NRG Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable $5.04 billion 1.15 -$181.00 million ($0.46) -70.37 NRG Energy $28.53 billion 0.63 -$202.00 million $7.06 12.18

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NRG Energy. Brookfield Renewable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NRG Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. NRG Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Brookfield Renewable pays out -308.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NRG Energy pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NRG Energy has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of NRG Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of NRG Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brookfield Renewable and NRG Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 0 2 0 3.00 NRG Energy 0 4 3 0 2.43

Brookfield Renewable currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.04%. NRG Energy has a consensus price target of $65.50, suggesting a potential downside of 23.84%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than NRG Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and NRG Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable 7.10% 2.19% 0.81% NRG Energy 5.76% 42.60% 4.11%

Summary

NRG Energy beats Brookfield Renewable on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc.

About NRG Energy

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions. It offers retail electricity and energy management, line and surge protection products, HVAC installation, repair and maintenance, home protection products, carbon offsets, back-up power stations, portable power, portable solar, and portable lighting; retail services comprising demand response, commodity sales, energy efficiency, and energy management solutions; and system power, distributed generation, renewable and low-carbon products, carbon management and specialty services, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, and energy advisory services. In addition, the company trades in power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. It offers its products and services under the NRG, Reliant, Direct Energy, Green Mountain Energy, and Vivint. It serves residential, commercial, government, industrial, and wholesale customers. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.