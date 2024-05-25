Critical Review: Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) & Swissquote Group (OTCMKTS:SWQGF)

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) and Swissquote Group (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and Swissquote Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75% Swissquote Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $143.91 million 3.93 -$44.65 million ($0.79) -5.84 Swissquote Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Applied Digital and Swissquote Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Swissquote Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Digital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Applied Digital and Swissquote Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Swissquote Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Digital presently has a consensus target price of $14.13, suggesting a potential upside of 206.40%. Given Applied Digital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Swissquote Group.

Summary

Applied Digital beats Swissquote Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Swissquote Group

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd provides a suite of online financial services to retail investors, affluent investors, and professional and institutional customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Securities Trading and Leveraged Forex. It operates an online bank that accepts multi-currency deposits/withdrawals, including crypto assets. The company provides securities trading services, such as custody services by means of tools to trade in real time a large palette of asset classes and access a set of investment, decision making, risk monitoring, and margin lending services to private investors, independent asset managers and professional investors, investment funds and other institutional clients, and third-party financial institutions. It also offers access to over-the-counter trading of foreign exchange and contracts-for-differences to private investors, money managers, third-party financial institutions, and investment funds and other institutional clients. In addition, the company provides multicurrency account, securities lending, gold account, ESG investing tools, and Lombard and margin loans; and white-label, e-mortgage, multicurrency debit card, and crypto services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Gland, Switzerland.

