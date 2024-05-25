CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $941,562,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,358,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,484,901,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in CRH by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 23,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $692,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE CRH traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $81.94. 3,670,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,563,871. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Research analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.28.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

