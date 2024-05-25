Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.73 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $247.97 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001808 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.