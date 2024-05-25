CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $333,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar General by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.08.

Dollar General Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE:DG traded up $6.11 on Friday, reaching $145.23. 2,230,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $206.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.