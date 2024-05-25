CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 391 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,821,000 after acquiring an additional 99,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $409,831,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,570,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,972,000 after purchasing an additional 324,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

COF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.62. 1,571,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $149.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.