CreativeOne Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. STF Management LP grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 483,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,546,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.23. 1,354,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,131. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.48. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

