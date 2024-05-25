CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.51. 1,867,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,040. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CF. UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

