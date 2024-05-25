CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $339,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,231 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.62. 1,102,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,659. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.82.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

