Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 4,694 ($59.66) to GBX 4,921 ($62.54) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 4,900 ($62.28) price target for the company.

Shares of LON:CWK opened at GBX 4,460 ($56.69) on Tuesday. Cranswick has a one year low of GBX 3,143.58 ($39.95) and a one year high of GBX 4,480 ($56.94). The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,891.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,204.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,003.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a GBX 67.30 ($0.86) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $22.70. Cranswick’s payout ratio is currently 3,489.36%.

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 400 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,184 ($53.18), for a total value of £16,736 ($21,270.97). Also, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 1,330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,090 ($51.98), for a total transaction of £54,397 ($69,137.01). 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

