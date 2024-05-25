Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Costamare stock opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. Costamare has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Costamare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,069,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,591,000 after buying an additional 107,756 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costamare by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after buying an additional 270,168 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Costamare by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 504,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 450,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

