Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 383,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,943 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $13,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 102.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 9.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 15.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 46.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VCTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Victory Capital Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VCTR traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.15. The company had a trading volume of 307,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,024. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

