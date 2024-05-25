Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 34,661 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 34,661 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.26. 10,385,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,057,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a PE ratio of 103.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. UBS Group dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.