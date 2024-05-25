Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 158,253 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,253 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $13,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.44. 4,055,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,834,822. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

