Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $14.24 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,539 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $14,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $30.20. 1,497,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

