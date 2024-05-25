Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,174 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,792,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,823 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,472,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,536,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,656,000 after purchasing an additional 805,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.79. 2,134,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on D

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.