Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,518 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Corning worth $14,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 807.7% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,763,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,983. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

