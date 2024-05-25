Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,906 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $17,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 32.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,864,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.36.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.60. The stock had a trading volume of 573,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $114.04.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

