Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Brown & Brown worth $18,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.36. The stock had a trading volume of 791,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,229. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $91.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

