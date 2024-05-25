Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,961 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 39.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,005,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,697,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,123,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,845. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

