Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 224,192 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2,178.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,192 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $16,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.84. The stock had a trading volume of 832,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,354. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,606 shares in the company, valued at $532,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $674,740.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,270.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,712 shares of company stock valued at $14,473,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Stories

