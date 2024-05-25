Contrasting Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) and Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Emeren Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of MaxLinear shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Emeren Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MaxLinear has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emeren Group has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $693.26 million 2.21 -$73.15 million ($1.89) -9.75 Emeren Group $104.67 million 1.12 -$9.32 million ($0.18) -10.83

This table compares MaxLinear and Emeren Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Emeren Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MaxLinear. Emeren Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MaxLinear and Emeren Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 6 5 0 2.45 Emeren Group 1 0 2 1 2.75

MaxLinear currently has a consensus target price of $25.70, indicating a potential upside of 39.45%. Emeren Group has a consensus target price of $5.38, indicating a potential upside of 175.64%. Given Emeren Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and Emeren Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -28.70% -4.75% -3.01% Emeren Group -8.91% 0.26% 0.21%

Summary

Emeren Group beats MaxLinear on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management. The company's products are used in various electronic devices, such as radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; optical transceivers targeting hyperscale data centers; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; broadband modems compliant with data over cable service interface specifications, passive optical fiber standards, and digital subscriber line, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. It operates in China, United States, UK, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Hungary, and Internationally. The company was formerly known as ReneSola Ltd and changed its name to Emeren Group Ltd in January 2023. Emeren Group Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

