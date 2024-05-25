ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

CNOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNOB

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 55,682 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,500,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after purchasing an additional 743,209 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 246,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 133,384 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $775.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $24.44.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 15.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.