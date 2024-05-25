ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on May 25th, 2024

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBGet Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

CNOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNOB

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 55,682 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,500,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after purchasing an additional 743,209 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 246,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 133,384 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $775.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $24.44.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 15.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.