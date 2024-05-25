Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 298 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $19,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 47,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

MPWR traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $753.38. 287,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,643. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $778.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $679.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $643.79.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.78.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,380 shares of company stock valued at $32,026,223. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

