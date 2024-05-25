Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 29,031 Shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,031 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 3.95% of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLGV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.19. 4,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,788. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.