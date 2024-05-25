Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 27,666 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,666 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $47,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,893,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 291,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $81.07. 9,289,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,317,484. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $81.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

