Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 2,284 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.35% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $28,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth $100,000.

VONV traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.52. 230,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average is $73.60. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

