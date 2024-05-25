Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 116.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,642 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $19,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.56. 210,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,284. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $273.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.04.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.