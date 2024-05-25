Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 988 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in STERIS were worth $15,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,811,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,277,728,000 after purchasing an additional 77,152 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in STERIS by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,218,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,954,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in STERIS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 976,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,781 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in STERIS by 419.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,430,000 after purchasing an additional 779,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.17. 510,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.38. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $195.47 and a 52 week high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

