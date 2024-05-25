Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 3,997 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.10% of Entegris worth $18,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Entegris by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. KeyCorp raised their target price on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

