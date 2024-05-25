Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $34.88 Million Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 675,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $34,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,217,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.64. 158,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,270. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.08. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.