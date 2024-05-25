Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $25.44 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $25,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,032,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 443,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. 643,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,908. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.