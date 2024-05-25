Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,213,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,232 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.3% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $71,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,179. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,184,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,383,809. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $267.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.60%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
