Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 141 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.09% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $28,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $3,284,000. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,161,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock traded up $5.70 on Friday, hitting $579.16. The company had a trading volume of 282,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,233. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $599.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.27.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

