Conflux Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21.51 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $902.26 million and approximately $21.51 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,123.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.78 or 0.00712892 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00122984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00045566 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00058027 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.08 or 0.00205543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00092351 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,003,772,489 coins and its circulating supply is 4,041,301,181 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,003,561,268.61 with 4,041,061,254.34 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22358254 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $40,007,092.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

