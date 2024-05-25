Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price objective on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.75.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.
In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$203,000.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$404,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$203,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,420. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
