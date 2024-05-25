Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Compugen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
Compugen Price Performance
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Analysts expect that Compugen will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Compugen during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Compugen during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 350,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.
About Compugen
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
