Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Compugen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Compugen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGEN

Compugen Price Performance

Shares of CGEN opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $211.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.72. Compugen has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.03.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Analysts expect that Compugen will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Compugen during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Compugen during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 350,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

(Get Free Report)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.