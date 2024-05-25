Commerce Bank Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,668,000 after buying an additional 1,729,132 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,314,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,160,000 after buying an additional 1,549,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,894,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $60.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,913,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,097,602. The stock has a market cap of $209.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

