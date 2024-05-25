Commerce Bank Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,983 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,969,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,166 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.64.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.89. 3,795,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,837. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.13 and a 52-week high of $225.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.44 and a 200 day moving average of $181.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

