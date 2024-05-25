Commerce Bank Sells 5,501 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET stock traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,981. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.34 and a 200 day moving average of $261.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.32 and a 12 month high of $329.04. The company has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $3,335,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $3,335,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $105,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,109 shares of company stock worth $121,583,803 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

