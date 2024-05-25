Commerce Bank Purchases 8,984 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,432 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in eBay by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.41. 7,773,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,228,400. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

