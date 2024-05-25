Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,958,000 after buying an additional 293,207 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,500,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,493,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,667,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,739,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.66. The stock had a trading volume of 86,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,603. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.88 and its 200 day moving average is $220.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $236.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

