Commerce Bank Has $9.56 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,429. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.43 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.86.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.