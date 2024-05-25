Commerce Bank Has $8.97 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 173.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,481 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,955. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

