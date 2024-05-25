Commerce Bank Has $8.37 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 19.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Carrier Global by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,081,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Carrier Global by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Trading Up 2.0 %

CARR traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.65. 2,161,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.