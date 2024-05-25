Commerce Bank Has $10.45 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Commerce Bank grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in MSCI by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Up 0.5 %

MSCI stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $493.00. 482,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,539. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.28. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.