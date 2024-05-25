Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,293 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $11,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

HPQ stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,503,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,022. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

